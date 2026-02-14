Drone footage reveals musk’s xai continues operating unpermitted gas turbines despite epa clean air violations

New thermal drone footage has captured Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI continuing to operate gas turbines without proper environmental permits at its Mississippi datacenter, defying federal clean air regulations. The investigation by Floodlight newsroom shows the company is still burning gas at its Southaven facility to power its AI operations, despite recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rulings that such activities require advance state permits under the Clean Air Act.

The controversy centers on a regulatory dispute between federal and state authorities. Mississippi regulators argue that the gas turbines don’t require permits because they’re mounted on tractor trailers, making them technically mobile equipment. However, the EPA has consistently maintained that these pollution sources must obtain proper permits regardless of their mobility, as they still emit harmful pollutants into the air when operating at fixed locations.

This ongoing violation highlights the environmental costs of powering energy-intensive AI datacenters and raises questions about regulatory enforcement. The thermal imaging evidence suggests xAI is operating under what critics call “a different set of rules,” continuing operations that would typically require regulatory approval and environmental impact assessments. As artificial intelligence companies rapidly expand their computing infrastructure, the case underscores growing tensions between technological advancement and environmental protection, particularly when companies appear to prioritize operational speed over regulatory compliance.

The situation remains unresolved as federal and state authorities continue to clash over jurisdiction and enforcement of clean air standards.