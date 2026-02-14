Environmental law enforcement against major polluters drops to nearly zero under trump administration

A dramatic collapse in environmental law enforcement has occurred during the Trump administration’s latest term, with the Environmental Protection Agency filing just one consent decree against major polluters in the past year, according to a new analysis of federal records spanning January 2025 to January 2026.

This represents a staggering 96% decline compared to the administration’s first year in office, when 26 environmental consent degrees were filed against major industrial violators. The analysis, conducted by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), reveals what researchers describe as a virtual standstill in holding large-scale polluters accountable for environmental violations.

The enforcement drought primarily affects the nation’s biggest industrial polluters, including major corporations in the oil, gas, coal, and chemical industries—sectors that have historically faced significant regulatory oversight due to their substantial environmental impact. Environmental consent decrees are legally binding agreements that require companies to take specific actions to address pollution violations and often include substantial financial penalties.

This enforcement gap raises serious concerns about the administration’s commitment to environmental protection and public health safeguards. With major polluters facing minimal legal consequences for violations, environmental advocates warn that air and water quality protections may be significantly weakened. The dramatic reduction in enforcement actions suggests a fundamental shift in how federal agencies are prioritizing environmental compliance, potentially leaving communities vulnerable to increased pollution exposure while allowing corporate violators to operate with reduced oversight.