Historic bramley apple tree that launched global cooking variety faces uncertain future as property goes up for sale

The original Bramley apple tree, the legendary parent of one of the world’s most beloved cooking apple varieties, could be in jeopardy as the property where it has grown for over two centuries is being put on the market. Environmental campaigners are raising urgent concerns about the tree’s survival, particularly since it has never received legal protection through a preservation order that would prevent its removal.

Located in the back garden of historic cottages in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, this remarkable tree represents a crucial piece of agricultural heritage. The Bramley apple variety, prized by bakers and chefs worldwide for its exceptional cooking properties, can trace its genetic lineage directly back to this single tree. What makes this situation particularly significant is that all Bramley apples grown commercially today are essentially clones of this original specimen.

The property has been owned by Nottingham Trent University since 2018 and has served as student accommodation. However, with the site now for sale, the tree’s future depends entirely on the intentions and awareness of potential buyers. Without legal protection, new owners would have no obligation to preserve this horticultural treasure.

The case highlights a broader issue in environmental conservation: how historically and scientifically important trees and plants often lack adequate legal safeguards. While the tree has survived for generations, its vulnerability in today’s property market demonstrates the urgent need for stronger heritage protection measures for agriculturally significant plant specimens that have shaped our food systems.