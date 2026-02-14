Italian town recruits professional “smell detectives” to combat industrial air pollution

In an innovative approach to environmental monitoring, the small Italian town of Brendola is hiring six professional “odour evaluators” to track down sources of air pollution using nothing more than their noses. Mayor Bruno Beltrame launched this unusual recruitment campaign after receiving numerous complaints from residents living near the town’s industrial areas about persistent unpleasant smells affecting their quality of life.

Located in the northern province of Vicenza, Brendola’s initiative represents a creative solution to a common environmental challenge facing communities worldwide. While traditional air quality monitoring focuses on measuring specific chemical compounds, the human nose can detect a broader range of odorous pollutants that may not show up in standard testing but still impact residents’ daily lives.

The newly hired smell specialists will systematically patrol neighborhoods adjacent to industrial zones, documenting the types, intensity, and locations of offensive odors. This data will help local authorities identify pollution sources more precisely and take targeted action to improve air quality. The program reflects a growing recognition that environmental protection must address not just measurable pollutants, but also the sensory impacts that affect community well-being.

This novel approach could serve as a model for other municipalities struggling with similar issues, demonstrating how local governments can employ human-centered monitoring techniques alongside traditional scientific methods. By legitimizing residents’ concerns about air quality through professional odor assessment, Brendola is taking a proactive step toward creating a healthier environment for its citizens while holding industrial polluters accountable.