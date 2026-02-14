Widespread pfos contamination discovered in 25 water sites across northern england

A major environmental investigation has uncovered alarming levels of toxic “forever chemicals” contaminating rivers and groundwater across two northern English counties. High concentrations of PFOS, a banned carcinogenic substance, have been detected at 25 separate locations throughout Cumbria and Lancashire, raising urgent public health concerns.

The discovery emerged through collaborative investigative work by Watershed Investigations and The Guardian, following a freedom of information request that revealed Environment Agency water sampling data from January 2025. PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) belongs to a class of synthetic chemicals known as PFAS, dubbed “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and human body for decades without breaking down naturally.

The contamination spans a significant geographic area across both counties, suggesting either multiple pollution sources or widespread distribution from a single major source. Environmental agencies are now racing to identify the origin of this toxic contamination before it can spread further or impact drinking water supplies. PFOS was banned in many countries due to its links to cancer, liver damage, and other serious health problems, making this discovery particularly concerning for local communities.

This revelation highlights the ongoing challenge of legacy industrial pollution and the persistent threat posed by PFAS chemicals, which have been used in everything from firefighting foam to non-stick cookware. The investigation continues as authorities work to protect public health and prevent further environmental damage from these persistent toxic substances.