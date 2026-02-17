Gentoo penguins become first birds to contract h5n1 bird flu on australian territory as virus spreads to new species

Gentoo penguins on Australia’s remote Heard Island have become the first birds to test positive for the deadly H5N1 bird flu strain on Australian territory, marking a concerning expansion of the virus to new species in the region.

Scientists from the Australian Antarctic Program confirmed the virus has now spread beyond marine mammals to affect bird populations on the sub-Antarctic island. The highly pathogenic strain was first detected in southern elephant seals on Heard Island in November 2025, and laboratory analysis has now confirmed its presence in the penguin population.

This development represents a significant milestone in the virus’s spread across Australian territories, as H5N1 has already devastated wildlife populations globally. The strain has killed millions of seabirds, wild birds, and domestic poultry across multiple continents, raising serious concerns about its impact on vulnerable Antarctic and sub-Antarctic ecosystems.

Heard Island, located about 4,000 kilometers southwest of mainland Australia, hosts diverse wildlife populations that could be particularly vulnerable to the virus due to their isolated nature and lack of previous exposure. The island serves as a critical breeding ground for various seabird species and marine mammals. Scientists are closely monitoring the situation to assess the full extent of the outbreak and its potential impact on the region’s unique biodiversity. The detection underscores the global reach of H5N1 and the ongoing challenges it poses to wildlife conservation efforts, particularly in remote and ecologically sensitive areas like Antarctica’s surrounding islands.