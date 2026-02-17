Michigan could become hub for geologic hydrogen, a clean energy source buried deep underground

Michigan may be sitting on a goldmine of clean energy – literally underground. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last month that her administration wants to make the state a hub for geologic hydrogen, a naturally occurring fuel source buried beneath the Earth’s surface that could help power the transition away from fossil fuels.

Unlike the expensive, energy-intensive hydrogen production methods currently used in industries like heavy trucking and shipping, geologic hydrogen forms naturally when water reacts with iron-rich rocks deep within the Earth’s crust. A 2025 U.S. Geological Survey study identified Michigan as a prime location for these underground reserves, thanks to the state’s position over the Midcontinent Rift – where North America began splitting apart over a billion years ago before the process stopped. This geological feature creates potential pathways for deep hydrogen to migrate closer to the surface.

The climate benefits are significant: when burned, hydrogen produces only water and heat with zero carbon emissions. While accessing underground hydrogen still requires drilling, it uses far less energy than manufacturing hydrogen from scratch. However, major questions remain about the commercial viability of geologic hydrogen extraction. Scientists need more data to determine if deposits are large enough, concentrated enough, and accessible enough to justify the expensive infrastructure investments required.

Governor Whitmer’s executive order directs state agencies to review existing drilling regulations and assess what changes might be needed for hydrogen extraction, with reports due by April. While experts say it’s still “too soon to tell” how big this industry could become, Michigan appears positioned at the forefront of what could be a revolutionary clean energy source.