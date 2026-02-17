Rising temperatures threaten to worsen deadly ranavirus outbreaks among new jersey amphibians

In May 2011, herpetologist Robert Zappalorti made a disturbing discovery that would alert scientists to a growing threat in New Jersey’s wetlands. When researchers from Montclair State University arrived at the Ocean County site, they encountered a scene that resembled something from a horror film: green frog tadpoles were lethargic and grotesquely swollen, their bodies covered in angry red lesions.

The culprit behind this amphibian nightmare is ranavirus, a deadly pathogen that has established itself in the Garden State and poses a significant threat to local frog and salamander populations. This virus can trigger massive die-offs, decimating entire amphibian communities in affected areas. What makes ranavirus particularly concerning is its ability to spread rapidly through water systems, turning once-thriving wetland habitats into biological disaster zones.

More than a decade after that first documented outbreak, scientists remain puzzled by many aspects of this disease. Researchers still cannot pinpoint exactly what triggers ranavirus outbreaks or predict their long-term ecological consequences. This uncertainty is compounded by climate change, which threatens to make the situation significantly worse.

Rising temperatures create ideal conditions for ranavirus to flourish, potentially leading to more frequent and severe outbreaks. As New Jersey’s climate continues to warm, the state’s already vulnerable amphibian populations face an increasingly uncertain future. With amphibians serving as crucial indicators of ecosystem health and playing vital roles in controlling insect populations, the implications of widespread ranavirus outbreaks extend far beyond individual species to entire wetland ecosystems.