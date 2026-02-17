Trump criticizes uk-california green energy partnership between ed miliband and governor newsom

Former President Donald Trump has sharply criticized a new green energy collaboration between the United Kingdom and California, calling it “inappropriate” for British officials to work directly with Governor Gavin Newsom on climate initiatives.

The controversy stems from a recent meeting in London between UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and California Governor Newsom, who is widely considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation on clean energy projects and climate policies between Britain and America’s most populous state.

Trump, speaking to Politico, dismissed the partnership and launched personal attacks against Newsom, whom he referred to by a derogatory nickname. The former president claimed that California’s environmental programs have been unsuccessful and criticized the state’s overall governance under Newsom’s leadership.

The UK-California energy deal represents part of a broader trend of international climate cooperation at the subnational level, as states and provinces work directly with foreign governments on environmental initiatives. California, which has long positioned itself as a global leader in climate action, has established similar partnerships with other countries and regions to advance clean energy technology and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration with the UK focuses on areas such as offshore wind development, carbon capture technology, and sustainable transportation systems.