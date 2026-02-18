New birdwatching app gamifies wildlife observation with pokémon-style digital card collection

A innovative new mobile application called Birdex is transforming the traditional hobby of birdwatching by introducing gaming elements reminiscent of Pokémon collecting. The app allows users to earn digital cards representing different UK bird species each time they spot and record a sighting in the wild.

The gamification system rewards users with points for every bird observation, with rare and uncommon species offering higher point values than frequently seen birds. This scoring mechanism encourages birdwatchers to venture into diverse habitats and develop keener identification skills as they search for more elusive species. Users can connect with friends through the platform, creating friendly competitions to see who can spot the most birds or accumulate the highest scores.

Since its launch, Birdex has already logged an impressive 200,000 bird sightings, demonstrating significant early adoption among the birdwatching community. The app has generated considerable discussion in online birding forums and social media groups, with many enthusiasts praising its potential to attract younger generations to wildlife observation.

However, the app has also sparked some controversy within the birding community. Critics have raised concerns about the platform’s use of AI-generated artwork for the digital bird cards, with some arguing that authentic photography would better serve educational purposes and provide more accurate representations of the species. Despite this debate, Birdex represents an interesting intersection of technology and nature conservation, potentially introducing new audiences to the joys of birdwatching while contributing valuable citizen science data.