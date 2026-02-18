Serbia’s eastern imperial eagles soar back from near extinction thanks to conservation efforts

In a remarkable conservation success story, Serbia’s eastern imperial eagle population has made an extraordinary comeback from the brink of extinction. Just seven years ago, this majestic raptor species had dwindled to a single breeding pair in the entire Balkan country. Today, thanks to the persistent efforts of conservationists, 19 breeding pairs now call Serbia home, with 10 pairs successfully raising young in the past year alone.

The dramatic recovery is largely credited to the Bird Protection and Study Society of Serbia (BPSSS), whose dedicated ornithologists conduct extensive monitoring across the northern plains of Vojvodina each spring. Before the trees leaf out, these researchers methodically check old nesting sites, scan solitary trees along field margins, and search for signs of new nests—work that has become increasingly rewarding as eagle numbers grow.

The eastern imperial eagle’s near-extinction in Serbia was caused by a deadly combination of habitat destruction, food scarcity, and illegal hunting. These powerful raptors lost crucial nesting trees to deforestation, struggled to find adequate prey as ecosystems degraded, and faced persecution from hunters who killed them for sport. The species’ recovery demonstrates how targeted conservation efforts can reverse even the most dire population declines.

This conservation triumph offers hope for other endangered species across the Balkans and serves as a powerful reminder that dedicated scientific work and habitat protection can bring wildlife back from the edge of extinction. The sight of imperial eagles soaring over Serbian skies once again represents not just a species saved, but an entire ecosystem beginning to heal.