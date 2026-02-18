Texas sues dow chemical for hundreds of water pollution violations at gulf coast plant

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Dow Chemical Co. on Friday, alleging the petrochemical giant committed hundreds of wastewater violations at its industrial complex in Seadrift, a rural community along the Gulf Coast. The 46-page lawsuit describes what the state calls “habitual non-compliance” with water pollution regulations at the facility operated by North America’s largest chemical manufacturer.

The legal action comes after the state issued a 60-day notice of intent to sue in December, giving Dow time to address the alleged violations before formal litigation began. The lawsuit details extensive breaches of wastewater discharge rules that have impacted local water quality in the coastal region.

However, the timing and nature of the state’s lawsuit may have strategic implications beyond environmental enforcement. Legal experts suggest that by filing its own case, the Texas Attorney General’s office could potentially provide Dow with protection from more severe litigation threatened by local citizen groups who have been monitoring the company’s environmental compliance.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between industrial operations and environmental protection along Texas’s Gulf Coast, where numerous petrochemical facilities operate in close proximity to sensitive coastal ecosystems and rural communities. Dow’s Seadrift complex represents a significant industrial presence in the region, making the outcome of this lawsuit potentially influential for how similar environmental violations are addressed across the state’s chemical corridor.