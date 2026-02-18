Welsh political party proposes community ownership stakes in renewable energy projects

Plaid Cymru, Wales’ nationalist political party, has unveiled an ambitious proposal that would require renewable energy developers to share substantial ownership stakes with local communities. Under the proposed policy, renewable energy projects operating in Wales would be mandated to hand over ownership stakes of up to 25% to the communities where these facilities are located.

This community ownership model represents a significant shift from traditional renewable energy development, where profits typically flow entirely to private developers and investors. By requiring developers to share ownership stakes, local communities would gain a direct financial interest in wind farms, solar installations, and other clean energy projects built in their areas. The policy aims to ensure that Welsh communities benefit directly from the renewable energy transition happening in their neighborhoods.

The proposal comes as Wales continues to expand its renewable energy capacity as part of broader climate commitments. Community ownership of renewable energy projects has gained traction across Europe as a way to build local support for clean energy development while addressing concerns that outside developers extract profits from local natural resources without adequately compensating host communities.

If implemented, the policy could serve as a model for other regions seeking to balance renewable energy expansion with community economic development. The 25% ownership stake would provide communities with ongoing revenue streams from energy sales, potentially funding local services and infrastructure improvements while supporting Wales’ transition to clean energy.