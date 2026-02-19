Environmental groups challenge trump administration’s reversal of key climate protection rule

More than a dozen health and environmental justice organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, challenging the Trump administration’s decision to revoke a critical legal foundation for U.S. climate policy. The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C. Circuit Court, targets the EPA’s rollback of what’s known as the “endangerment finding” – a landmark 2009 determination that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to public health and welfare.

The endangerment finding has served as the legal backbone for federal climate regulations for over a decade, enabling the EPA to set emissions limits for cars, power plants, and major industrial facilities. By establishing that heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere endangers Americans’ health and well-being, this scientific determination gave federal regulators the authority to address climate change under existing environmental laws.

Environmental advocates view the EPA’s reversal as a devastating blow to America’s climate efforts, potentially dismantling years of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The legal challenge represents a coordinated response from health and environmental justice groups who argue that removing this protection disproportionately harms vulnerable communities already facing the worst impacts of climate change.

The outcome of this case could determine whether the federal government retains its primary tool for regulating climate pollution, making it one of the most consequential environmental lawsuits of recent years. The lawsuit underscores the ongoing battle between environmental protection advocates and the current administration’s deregulation agenda.