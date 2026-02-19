Fbi investigating extinction rebellion climate activists for potential terrorism links

The prominent environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion announced Wednesday that it is under federal investigation by U.S. authorities, with FBI agents conducting visits to multiple members over the past year. The climate protest organization revealed that agents from the FBI’s extremism taskforce have been among those making contact with activists, raising concerns about the targeting of environmental groups.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between federal law enforcement and progressive organizations, particularly following recent political rhetoric targeting liberal advocacy groups. Extinction Rebellion, known for its disruptive but largely nonviolent climate protests, has become one of the most visible environmental movements worldwide, organizing mass demonstrations and civil disobedience actions to demand urgent climate action.

The FBI has declined to confirm or deny the specific investigation, citing standard Department of Justice policy regarding ongoing investigations. However, the agency’s apparent focus on the group’s activities has sparked debate about the appropriate scope of federal terrorism investigations and whether peaceful environmental advocacy is being inappropriately criminalized.

Extinction Rebellion has consistently maintained its commitment to nonviolent civil disobedience, though its tactics often involve blocking traffic, occupying public spaces, and disrupting business operations to draw attention to the climate crisis. The group’s members have faced arrests in numerous cities during protests, but the organization has not been linked to violent activities. The federal investigation represents a significant escalation in law enforcement attention toward the climate activism movement.