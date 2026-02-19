Global shark attacks rise to 65 cases in 2025, but drowning deaths still vastly outnumber shark fatalities

A new report reveals that unprovoked shark attacks worldwide increased significantly in 2025, with researchers documenting 65 incidents compared to just 47 in 2024. The data, compiled by the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida’s Program for Shark Research, shows this year’s numbers exceeded both last year’s totals and the five-year average of 61 attacks.

Despite the notable increase, the report emphasizes the continued rarity of shark encounters. While 12 people died from shark attacks globally in 2025, drowning deaths in the United States alone exceed 4,000 annually—highlighting that humans face far greater risks from water itself than from marine predators. This statistical context underscores how media coverage of shark incidents often amplifies public fear disproportionate to actual risk levels.

Florida maintained its dubious distinction as the “shark bite capital of the world,” with one county in the state recording the highest concentration of incidents. This pattern reflects both Florida’s extensive coastline and year-round swimming conditions, which create more opportunities for human-shark interactions.

Marine biologists note that shark attack trends often correlate with human beach activity rather than aggressive shark behavior. Climate change, coastal development, and increased recreational water use may influence these statistics. While any increase in attacks warrants attention for beach safety, experts stress that sharks remain crucial apex predators essential for healthy ocean ecosystems, and that humans are statistically more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a shark.