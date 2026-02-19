Somali community in minneapolis uses traditional food to build bridges and support protesters against ice enforcement

In Minneapolis, home to the largest Somali diaspora community outside of Africa, traditional food has become an unexpected tool for community building and resistance. Over the past two months, dramatic scenes have unfolded in the Twin Cities as armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents equipped with guns, pepper spray, and teargas have clashed with local protesters armed with phones, whistles, signs—and surprisingly, food.

Fatoun Ali and fellow Somali community members have turned to sambusa, a beloved East African pastry, as their contribution to the resistance movement. These fried, triangular-shaped treats—filled with ground meat, vegetables, and spices similar to South Asian samosas—became more than just sustenance for protesters. Beginning last December, before tensions escalated to violence in the streets, the community strategically distributed hundreds of sambusas near community gathering places as a way to combat rising xenophobic rhetoric through cultural exchange and hospitality.

The sambusa initiative represents a grassroots effort to introduce Minneapolis residents to Somali culture and build understanding across communities. By sharing their traditional food, Somali Americans are creating opportunities for connection and dialogue while simultaneously supporting those protesting ICE enforcement actions. This food-centered approach to community organizing demonstrates how cultural traditions can serve as powerful tools for building solidarity and resistance against discriminatory policies.

The ongoing tensions highlight broader immigration enforcement concerns while showcasing how food can bridge cultural divides and sustain social movements in times of crisis.