Trump administration repeals epa’s greenhouse gas health endangerment finding, calling climate crisis “giant scam”

In a controversial move last Thursday, President Trump announced the federal government would repeal the Environmental Protection Agency’s “endangerment finding” – a critical scientific determination that greenhouse gases pose a threat to human health and public welfare. Speaking at a press conference, Trump dismissed the climate crisis entirely, claiming “it has nothing to do with public health” and calling the scientific consensus “all a scam, a giant scam.”

The endangerment finding, established during the Obama administration, serves as the legal foundation for federal climate regulations and pollution controls. By repealing this determination, the Trump administration is effectively rejecting decades of peer-reviewed scientific research documenting the measurable health impacts of climate change, from heat-related deaths to respiratory illnesses linked to wildfire smoke and extreme weather events.

Environmental health experts warn that this action goes beyond typical regulatory rollbacks – it represents a fundamental denial of documented scientific evidence. Climate-related deaths are already occurring across the United States, with communities experiencing increased mortality from extreme heat, flooding, and air quality deterioration. Vulnerable populations, including children, elderly residents, and low-income communities, face disproportionate risks from these climate impacts.

The repeal effectively hamstrings the federal government’s ability to address greenhouse gas emissions through existing environmental laws, potentially leaving Americans more exposed to climate-related health threats. Scientists and public health officials continue to document the growing connections between rising global temperatures and measurable impacts on human health and safety nationwide.