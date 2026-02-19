Trump’s “board of peace” faces european boycott over funding concerns and gaza rebuilding plans

President Donald Trump’s newly established “Board of Peace” will hold its inaugural meeting in Washington DC on Thursday, but several major European allies have declined to participate, citing concerns about the organization’s unclear funding sources and political objectives.

The summit, hosted at the renamed Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, is expected to function primarily as a fundraising initiative rather than a traditional diplomatic gathering. Trump has announced via social media that participating countries have already pledged over $5 billion toward rebuilding Gaza, which has suffered extensive devastation during the ongoing conflict with Israel and continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis.

The absence of key European partners has raised questions about the effectiveness and legitimacy of Trump’s new diplomatic initiative. European leaders have specifically criticized what they describe as the organization’s “murky funding” structure and questioned the transparency of its political mandate. This skepticism from traditional US allies suggests potential challenges ahead for the administration’s approach to international peace-building efforts.

The timing of the Board of Peace launch comes as the international community continues to grapple with the humanitarian aftermath in Gaza, where rebuilding efforts will require unprecedented coordination and resources. While the $5 billion in pledges represents a significant financial commitment, the political divisions surrounding Trump’s initiative may complicate efforts to implement effective reconstruction programs in the region.