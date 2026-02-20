New jersey labor coalition launches climate jobs initiative to boost clean energy employment and cut electricity costs

A new coalition of labor unions in New Jersey has formed to tackle climate change while creating quality jobs and reducing energy costs for residents. Climate Jobs New Jersey made its official debut at the state capitol last month, with union members including Claudia Mutzus from the Service Employees International Union gathering to promote their “Built by New Jersey workers for New Jersey families” message.

The coalition is following a proven blueprint developed by Cornell University that aims to achieve multiple goals simultaneously: reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, creating well-paying union jobs in the clean energy sector, and lowering electricity costs for New Jersey families. This comprehensive approach recognizes that environmental progress and economic prosperity can work hand in hand.

The initiative represents a significant shift in how labor unions are approaching climate policy, moving beyond traditional concerns about job losses in fossil fuel industries to actively championing clean energy job creation. By focusing on solar energy development and other renewable projects, Climate Jobs New Jersey aims to position the state’s workers at the forefront of the green economy transition.

The coalition’s formation comes at a critical time as New Jersey continues to pursue ambitious climate goals while residents face rising energy costs. By ensuring that clean energy projects prioritize local union labor, the initiative promises to deliver environmental benefits while strengthening the state’s workforce and keeping energy dollars within local communities.