Mystery donors who spent £23 million on chelsea flower show gardens end their support, leaving charities seeking new sponsors

The world’s most prestigious flower show is facing an uncertain future for its charity gardens after anonymous philanthropists who have donated more than £23 million over the past three years announced they will end their groundbreaking support program.

Project Giving Back, launched in 2022 by a mysterious couple who chose to remain unnamed, has revolutionized charitable participation at the Chelsea Flower Show by funding an impressive 63 show gardens. The initiative enabled dozens of environmental and social charities to showcase their missions through stunning horticultural displays at the annual event, held each May at the Royal Hospital gardens in southwest London.

The program’s impact extends far beyond mere aesthetics. These charity gardens have served as powerful platforms for raising awareness about critical environmental issues, from climate change and biodiversity loss to sustainable gardening practices and urban green spaces. Many participating organizations reported significant increases in public engagement, donations, and volunteer recruitment following their Chelsea appearances.

With Project Giving Back concluding after this year’s show, the Royal Horticultural Society and participating charities now face the challenge of securing alternative funding sources. The substantial costs associated with creating world-class show gardens—often ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds each—present a significant barrier for many environmental organizations operating on tight budgets. The search for new sponsors highlights the ongoing tension between the commercial nature of high-profile events and the need to amplify important environmental messages through accessible, impactful platforms.