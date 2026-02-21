Nasa sets early march launch target for historic return of humans to lunar orbit

NASA has announced plans to launch the Artemis II mission in early March, marking a significant milestone in humanity’s return to lunar exploration. This ambitious mission will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission ended in 1972, representing a crucial step toward establishing a sustainable human presence in deep space.

The launch timeline was confirmed following a successful “wet dress rehearsal” – a comprehensive pre-flight test that simulates actual launch conditions, including loading the rocket with propellant and running through countdown procedures. This critical test validates that all systems are functioning properly and crews are prepared for the complex mission ahead.

Artemis II will carry four astronauts on a multi-day journey around the Moon without landing, serving as both a demonstration of NASA’s new deep space capabilities and a precursor to future lunar surface missions. The mission represents not just a technological achievement, but also an important step for environmental science, as lunar exploration provides unique opportunities to study Earth’s climate systems from space and develop technologies that could help address environmental challenges.

The successful completion of this mission will pave the way for Artemis III, which aims to land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface, while also advancing our understanding of how space exploration can contribute to environmental monitoring and sustainable technology development here on Earth.