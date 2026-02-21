Sicilian man trains dog to illegally dump trash in creative scheme to evade surveillance cameras

In an unusual case of environmental crime, a man in Catania, Sicily, thought he had found the perfect solution to avoid getting caught illegally dumping trash: train his dog to do it for him. The creative criminal taught his pet to carry garbage bags to the roadside and drop them, hoping to stay off the radar of newly installed anti-fly-tipping surveillance cameras.

However, his “canine courier” scheme quickly unraveled when the dog was caught red-pawed on CCTV footage. Municipal police, apparently both amused and exasperated by the brazen attempt, shared the surveillance video on the city’s official Facebook page along with a pointed message: “Inventiveness can never become an alibi for incivility.” The dog owner has since been identified and slapped with a fine.

This bizarre incident highlights a much larger environmental crisis plaguing Italy. Illegal dumping, known as fly-tipping, has become a chronic problem across the country, with southern regions like Sicily bearing the brunt of the issue. The scale of the problem is staggering—authorities recorded more than 9,300 waste-related offenses in 2023 alone, representing a dramatic 66% increase from the previous year.

As illegal dumping continues to surge, Italian councils are fighting back with increasingly sophisticated technology, deploying camera traps and smart monitoring systems to catch offenders in the act. While this Sicilian man’s dog-training gambit certainly scores points for creativity, it also demonstrates the lengths some people will go to avoid proper waste disposal—and why environmental enforcement efforts remain more crucial than ever.