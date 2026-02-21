Trump administration shifts $2.3 billion clean school bus program away from electric vehicles toward natural gas options

The Biden administration’s ambitious plan to electrify America’s school bus fleet has hit a major roadblock under the new Trump administration, which is redirecting the program’s focus from electric vehicles to a broader range of alternatives, including natural gas-powered buses.

Originally launched through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Clean School Bus program allocated $5 billion to help school districts nationwide transition away from diesel buses—a move designed to protect students from harmful air pollution while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The program had been making steady progress in funding electric school bus purchases across the country before being put on hold when President Trump took office.

Now, the Trump administration plans to use the program’s remaining $2.3 billion to support what it calls a “wider range of options,” with natural gas buses being a primary alternative to the previously emphasized electric vehicles. This shift represents a significant departure from the program’s original focus on zero-emission transportation solutions.

Environmental advocates and clean energy supporters are expressing disappointment with the policy change, viewing it as a missed opportunity to meaningfully reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. They argue that while natural gas burns cleaner than diesel, it still produces carbon emissions and doesn’t deliver the same environmental benefits as fully electric buses. The debate highlights the broader tension between different approaches to reducing transportation emissions and protecting student health during school commutes.