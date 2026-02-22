Musk’s xai continues operating unpermitted gas turbines despite epa ruling, thermal drone footage reveals

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI is defying federal environmental regulations by continuing to operate unpermitted gas turbines at its Mississippi facility, according to new thermal drone footage obtained by environmental investigators. The images show more than a dozen turbines still burning fossil fuels at the Southaven plant nearly two weeks after the EPA reaffirmed that such operations require state permits under the Clean Air Act.

The controversy centers on 27 gas turbines that xAI parked on tractor trailers to power its Grok chatbot and data centers. While Mississippi regulators claim the mobile turbines don’t need permits, the EPA maintains they must be permitted and warned that exemptions “could leave these engines subject to no emission standards at all.” Former EPA enforcement chief Bruce Buckheit called the continued operations “a violation of the law” after reviewing the thermal imagery.

The situation highlights growing tensions between the AI industry’s massive energy demands and environmental protection. xAI’s Southaven facility could emit over 6 million tons of greenhouse gases annually if expanded as planned, making it among Mississippi’s largest fossil fuel plants. Local residents, including asthmatic homeowner Krystal Polk who was forced to abandon retirement plans due to health concerns, describe constant noise and pollution from what was once a quiet suburban area.

The case exemplifies broader challenges as data centers increasingly rely on custom-built fossil fuel plants to meet AI’s surging power needs, with roughly 75% of new data center power coming from natural gas despite industry sustainability pledges. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for February 17.