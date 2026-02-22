Nobel prize winner creates revolutionary machine that pulls clean water from desert air

Professor Omar Yaghi, a Nobel laureate in chemistry, has developed a groundbreaking water-harvesting machine that could transform how communities access clean water during emergencies and in water-scarce regions. The innovative device can extract up to 1,000 liters of clean drinking water daily from thin air, even in extremely dry desert conditions.

The technology relies on Yaghi’s pioneering work in reticular chemistry, which involves creating specially engineered materials at the molecular level. These advanced materials act like microscopic sponges, capturing water molecules directly from atmospheric moisture and converting them into usable water. What makes the invention particularly remarkable is its use of ambient thermal energy—meaning it operates using naturally occurring temperature differences in the environment rather than requiring external power sources.

Yaghi envisions the technology serving as a crucial lifeline for vulnerable communities, particularly island nations and remote areas where traditional water infrastructure is limited or unreliable. The system could prove invaluable during natural disasters like hurricanes or prolonged droughts when conventional water supplies are disrupted or contaminated.

This water-harvesting innovation represents a significant advancement in addressing global water security challenges, offering hope for the estimated 2 billion people worldwide who lack access to safely managed drinking water. By literally pulling clean water from the air, Yaghi’s invention could provide a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution that works independently of existing water infrastructure, making it especially valuable for disaster relief and humanitarian applications in arid regions.